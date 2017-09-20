SRHC to hold mass casualty drill

Salina Regional Health Center, in collaboration with Philips Lighting, Salina Police Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Saline County EMS will be conducting a mass casualty drill Friday, September 22, 2017 from 8 a.m. to noon. The scenario for the drill is an explosion at Philips Lighting.

The drill will begin at the Philips Lighting facility at 8 a.m. and should end at that facility by 11 a.m. During this time the Salina Fire Department, Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff and Saline County EMS will be present at Philips Lighting. Students at Kansas Wesleyan University will be participating in the drill and students will be in full makeup replicating their injuries. The students will be triaged at Philips Lighting and then transported to Salina Regional Health Center to continue the drill at the hospital.

This release is being sent out in an effort to alert the public that this is only a drill. Salina Regional Health Center conducts mass casualty drills two times per year for accreditation purposes, as well as to train staff should a real disaster occur.