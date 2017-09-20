Salina man injured in Monday evening accident

An accident that occurred Monday evening on the 500 block of West Republic sent a 21-year-old Salina man to the hospital.

Salina Police say that Travis Archer failed to yield to traffic while turning at the intersection of West Republic and North Court Place at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Archer’s 2012 Honda Civic was struck by a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by 28-year-old Perfecto Martinez, of Salina.

Archer was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by an acquaintance with a possible concussion.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that Archer was cited for failure to yield.