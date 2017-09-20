PKM Steel Service Game of the Week – SES at Sacred Heart

The Southeast of Saline Trojans will take on the Sacred Heart Knight this Friday – Both teams look to end two game losing streaks in this week’s PKM Steel Service Game of the Week.

Both teams won their season openers. Southeast hosted Republic County in their first game, coming out on top with a big 56-12 win over the Buffaloes. Senior quarterback Hunter White ran in four of those touchdowns- he also completed eight passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans traveled to Chapman for their first away game. Following a slow first quarter, Southeast bounced back in the second to take a one-possession lead. They would carry that lead into the fourth quarter, where the Irish put up 14 points to clinch the win. White had all three touchdowns for the Trojans, rushing for 101 yards but Kyler Berry helped carry the team in vital moments.

Southeast lost another close game last week, falling 28-27 to the Russell Broncos. The Trojans opened the game with a 13-0 lead after one, but gave up two touchdowns in the second.

Russell would have the only score in the third quarter, setting them up for the win in the fourth. The teams would trade touchdowns in the final quarter but failed conversions was the difference as Southeast dropped to 1-2.

Sacred Heart also opened the season with a big win, taking down Minneapolis 41-20. It was the Knights’ first game under head coach Garrett Galanski. He said after the game he was pleased with the outcome but was less than satisfied with a number of penalty yards they gave up.

The Knights dropped to 1-1 with a 49-7 loss at Russell in week two. Sacred Heart was held to just 28 rushing yards. Their only touchdown came in the second with a pass from junior David Anderson to senior Kyler Junk.

Beloit made the trip to Sacred Heart for the Knights’ home opener. They lost that contest 40-14, dropping to 1-2.

The Knights will square off against Southeast of Saline this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart High School.