Nancy Louise Hopper, 73, resident of Salina and Goodland, KS, Passed away peacefully at home. Saturday, September 16, 2017. She was born May 20, 1944 to James G. and Bertha M. (Stoll) Williams. She worked as a devoted employee of Dillons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, 1st Charles Davis, 2nd Patrick Hopper; brother, Donald Williams; sister, Sharon K. Williams and her granddaughter, Ashley Davis.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Robert) Sharp, Bryon (Gayla) Davis, Jane (Robert) Imhof, Ricky (Jully) Davis, and Lisa (J.D) Schehrer and Chris (Kellie) Lundry; brothers, Richard Williams and Jon Williams; sister Doris Pechin; 22 grandchildren; and 22 great -grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday September, 20, from 2-7pm with family present from 5-7 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Thursday, September 21 at the RHMC.

Memorials may be made to The Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.