Kansas teen jailed on child sex charges

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex charges.

Following an investigation, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chaz Aaron Zibell, 19, Holton, on a 7 count District Court Warrant.

He is charged with 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 1 count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

The complaint alleges between July 2015 and November 2015 that Zibell possessed child pornography and solicited a child for child pornography pictures. The alleged victims in the case are reported to be all minors.

Zibell was released after posting a $10,000 bond.