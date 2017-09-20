UPDATE: Kansas shooting suspect owes almost $200K in unpaid taxes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Records show a man suspected of shooting a Kansas Department of Revenue employee at the agency’s Wichita office owes nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes.
The 51-year-old suspect was jailed on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after tax agent Cortney Holloway was shot several times Tuesday. Holloway’s condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson says the shooting didn’t appear to be a “random event” and that the victim was involved in an agency investigation of the suspect. Holloway works in the tax compliance division. The Revenue Department had issued a tax warrant in June showing that the suspect owes $196,455.36 for four tax periods spanning 2012 to 2015.
The suspect was arrested about half an hour after the shooting.
————-
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue is suspected in a shooting that critically injured an employee at the agency’s Wichita office.
Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson told reporters that a 35-year-old employee was shot multiple times Tuesday before the gunman fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a half hour later and is in custody.
Davidson says there was a Revenue Department investigation involving the suspect earlier in the day, but he did not have details.
Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the shopping center where the office is located.
The investigation is ongoing. No names or other details were immediately released.
Gov. Sam Brownback released a statement asking for prayers for the victim. The statement also said the office where the shooting occurred will be closed the rest of the week.
———-
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue is suspected in a shooting that critically injured an employee at the agency’s Wichita office.
Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson told reporters that a 35-year-old employee was shot multiple times Tuesday before the gunman fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a half hour later and is in custody.
Davidson says there was a Revenue Department investigation involving the suspect earlier in the day, but he did not have details of its nature.
Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the shopping center where the office is located.
The investigation is ongoing. No names or other details were immediately released.
Comments
huh says
if youve ever dealt with that brain dead thieving “agency” you would want to shoot someone also
sam says
that’s it stay classy Salina
Dindu nuffins says
Then move!! Keep it simple stupid….
huh says
wait until they seize your assets. i bet you dont stay classy. And dont say “you should have paid your taxes.” They wanted me to prove I DIDNT make income they claimed I did. How do you do that?
Seriously?? says
This business was likely assessed taxes because they didn’t file the returns (or refused to). Assessments are numbers based off prior history with an additional amount added to it. The asset seizure process is the absolute last resort for people/businesses that will not answer repeated requests for information or requests to file their returns. By the time assets are seized, the individual/business has been given AT LEAST 30 notices (letters, calls, etc.). If you don’t respond to any of those notices, that’s on you. The process is simple and never goes to asset seizure if you file your returns and pay your taxes.
My thoughts and prayers go out to this agent and her family. I was a revenue agent at one time. One of the reasons I left was because my territory was in the boonies and I wasn’t allowed to open carry in order to protect myself from people like this.
Dennis says
My grammar isn’t perfect, but I thought an employee shot at the office. That makes sense too.
EastCoastRules says
These matters should be handled in court.