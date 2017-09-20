Funeral services for Joyce M. Divelbiss, age 90, of Solomon, will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2017 at the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon with Pastor Tom Beckwith officiating. Mrs. Divelbiss passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.

She was born February 17, 1927 in Alta Vista, Kansas the daughter of Ewald and Marie (Johnson) Schade. Joyce graduated from Alta Vista High School and attended Ottawa University.

On December 24, 1964 Joyce married Marwin Divelbiss in Solomon. Joyce worked in the supply for Schilling Air Force and later Ft. Riley. Her and Marwin owned several rental properties in Solomon, Abilene, and Salina. In her spare time Joyce enjoyed bird watching and growing flowers.

Survivors include her daughters Marilyn Hopkins and Barbara Carolan of Solomon, and a son David Hopkins of California; nine grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren and thirteen great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Marwin, sisters Nadine Beckwith, Margaret Schrader and her parents.

The family has selected cremation. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joyce Divelbiss Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home P.O. 308 67480.