Indictment: Colorado Man Robbed Bank in Kansas

TOPEKA— A Colorado man already serving time for a bank robbery in Arkansas was indictedWednesday on charges he robbed a bank in Manhattan, Kan., according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Kenneth Wayne Fisher, Jr., 41, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colo., is charged with one count of bank robbery. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 26, 2015, Fisher robbed Sunflower State Bank at 2710 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan.

A few months after the Manhattan robbery, Fisher was arrested in California. He was extradited to Arkansas to face charges of robbing a bank in Bentonville, Ark., on Aug. 28, 2015. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this month to more than eight years in federal prison for the Arkansas robbery.