Firearms stolen in residential burglary

Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in Salina sometime this week.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 75-year-old Salina man left his residence on the 800 block of Sherman at approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 18. He returned at noon the following day to discover the back door damaged and several items missing.

The items that were reported stolen include a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, Stevens lever-action .22 caliber rifle, Remington .243 with a scope, two watches and a 1960 Roxbury class ring.

The total loss was estimated at $1,600.