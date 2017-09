Delores J. Danner, 69, of Colorado Springs, passed away Tuesday, September 5th, in Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Merle and brother Lewis Danner. Delores is survived by her mother, Goldie Danner of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 19th, at the Prairiedale Cemetery north of Talmage.

