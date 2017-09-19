Police: Kansas man jailed for attempted murder of girlfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for attempted murder.

Just after 5p.m. Monday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 2900 Block of North Market in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 41-year-old woman who lives at the home told police that she and her 45-year-old boyfriend who also lives at the home had an argument. The woman was punched several times, kicked, choked to unconsciousness and hit with a golf club.

The woman was treated at the scene for injuries. Police also arrested the suspect 45-year-old Leonard Charles, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. He is being held on requested charges of criminal damage to property and attempted first-degree murder. Drugs are also believed to be a factor in the investigation, according to Davidson.

Charles has previous convictions for burglary, robbery, criminal threat and aggravated battery according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.