Kansas sanctions doctor over 13-year-old’s abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended a Missouri doctor’s medical license for 90 days for failing to preserve a fetal tissue sample from a 13-year-old girl’s abortion.

The State Board of Healing Arts concluded that Dr. Allen S. Palmer violated a Kansas law during the December 2014 abortion. Palmer was working as a contractor for Planned Parenthood’s clinic in Overland Park. He no longer provides services there.

Kansas requires doctors to preserve fetal tissue when abortion patients are under 14 to be forwarded to authorities.

Palmer says he didn’t know the girl’s age and blamed Planned Parenthood staff. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment.

The board’s order last week said the suspension runs through Dec. 7. It affects Palmer’s ability to practice medicine in Kansas, but not elsewhere.

