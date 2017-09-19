Body not found for 8 months in KCI airport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man’s body sat undiscovered for eight months in his pickup truck in a Kansas City International Airport parking lot and his family wants answers.

The body of 53-year-old Randy Potter was found last week after someone reported a bad smell coming from the truck. Police say the man from suburban Lenexa, Kansas, appeared to have died by suicide, but provided no details.

His parking pass is dated Jan. 17, the day he disappeared. The truck’s windows are tinted, but are light enough to allow anyone to see inside. Police say a blanket covered the body.

Potter’s wife, Carolina, says the family suffered prolonged “agonizing” over his absence.

Kansas City spokesman Chris Hernandez said in a statement that city officials are investigating.