UBAS work continues today

On Monday through Friday, September 18 through 22, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will perform the ultrathin bonded asphalt surface maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Sept 18 Court Place, Republic to Beloit Jewell, 9th to 10th Rush, Cloud to Jewell Tues, Sept 19 Haskett, Willis to Meadowlark Wed, Sept 20 Roach, Belmont to Albert Thurs, Sept 21

Arterial streets will be constructed utilizing lane closures but otherwise will be open to traffic. Residential streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while the work is being completed. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.

This type of preventative maintenance is new to Salina but has been used to help extend the life of many roads around the State of Kansas. It consists of a thin, coarse aggregate hot mix over a special asphalt membrane similar to a chip seal but placed in one pass with a spray paver. The membrane prevents water intrusion and provides a superior bond to the old asphalt. The overlay can disperse water quickly off the surface, which reduces roadway spray from vehicles and provides greater visibility and traction in wet weather. UBAS has performed well for other cities and provides a good friction surface in wet weather.

UBAS can be installed quickly, and asserts a longer life-span (8-10 years) than micro-surfacing (6-7 years).

The $838,000 project is a major part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million maintenance capital improvement program.