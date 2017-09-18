Sporting KC rides to 3-1 win over New England Revolution

2017 MLS Regular Season

Game 28 of 34

Children’s Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Attendance: 19,089

Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy

Reaction: Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia Score 1 2 F Sporting Kansas City (11-6-11, 44 points) 2 1 3 New England Revolution (10-14-5, 35 points) 1 0 1 Sporting Kansas City: Tim Melia; Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Matt Besler (C), Seth Sinovic; Benny Feilhaber, Ilie, Jimmy Medranda (Soony Saad 83); Gerso (Kevin Oliveira 79), Diego Rubio (Cristian Lobato 65), Latif Blessing

Subs Not Used: Andrew Dykstra, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Erik Palmer-Brown, James Musa New England Revolution: Brad Knighton; Andrew Farrell, Benjamin Angoua, Claude Dielna, Chris Tierney (C) (Daigo Kobayashi HT); Gershon Koffie, Lee Nguyen (Juan Agudelo 79), Scott Caldwell, Krisztian Nemeth; Teal Bunbury (Diego Fagundez 62), Kei Kamara

Subs Not Used: Cody Cropper; Je-Vaughn Watson, London Woodberry, Femi Hollinger-Janzen Stats SKC NE Shots 20 6 Shots on Goal 8 2 Saves 1 5 Fouls 18 9 Offsides 4 0 Corner Kicks 4 4 Misconduct Summary:

NE — Krisztian Nemeth (ejection; violent conduct) 13

SKC — Diego Rubio (caution; unsporting behavior) 23

SKC — Jimmy Medranda (caution; unsporting behavior) 26

NE — Claude Dielna (caution; unsporting behavior) 86

NE — Diego Fagundez (caution; unsporting behavior) 92+ Scoring Summary:

NE — Teal Bunbury 7 (unassisted) 4

SKC — Gerso 8 (unassisted) 16

SKC — Diego Rubio 3 (Gerso 2, Zusi 6) 45

SKC — Diego Rubio 4 (unassisted) 57 Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant Referee: Jose Da Silva

Assistant Referee: Ian Anderson

Fourth Official: Alejandro Mariscal

VAR: Jon Freemon (Sept. 16, 2017) — Sporting Kansas City used a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night to move within a point of first place in the Western Conference. New England (10-14-5, 35 points) grabbed an early lead through Teal Bunbury, but Sporting Kansas City (11-6-11, 44 points) responded with three consecutive goals at sold-out Children’s Mercy Park – one from Gerso and two from Diego Rubio – to extend their club-record home unbeaten run to 23 regular season matches, tied for the third-longest such streak in MLS history. The Revolution, meanwhile, saw their road winless drought reach 17 games dating back to last September. With a vital league win under their belts, Sporting Kansas City will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final against the New York Red Bulls at Children’s Mercy Park, slated for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Manager Peter Vermes’ men are seeking their third Open Cup title since 2012 and the club’s fourth overall, while the Red Bulls will be playing for their first Open Cup crown. Despite a crucial fixture beckoning on Wednesday, Vermes fielded a strong lineup against New England. He made just three changes to a side that drew Columbus Crew SC 1-1 last weekend, with Jimmy Medranda replacing suspended midfielder Roger Espinoza and forwards Latif Blessing and Gerso stepping in for Cristian Lobato and Daniel Salloi, respectively. Saturday proved to be a comfortable evening for the hosts, but not before they suffered a setback after only four minutes. Teal Bunbury’s deflected volley from the right side of the box looped above goalkeeper Tim Melia’s head and nestled into the back of the net, giving New England the earliest MLS goal of any Sporting KC opponent in 2017. Bunbury’s strike was his third career goal against his former club and his seventh since the start of July. Another former Sporting KC forward completely changed the complexion of the match in the 11th minute. Krisztian Nemeth, visiting Children’s Mercy Park for the first time as an opponent, elbowed Graham Zusi in the face during a dead-ball situation along the sideline. The infraction went unnoticed by referee Jorge Gonzalez, but a video review from VAR Jon Freemon prompted Gonzalez to issue Nemeth a straight red card. Sporting KC wasted little time translating their man advantage into an equalizer. Benny Feilhaber and Zusi combined down the right flank before the latter whipped a low delivery across the face of goal. New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton got a hand to the ball, but it fell invitingly to Gerso who hammered high into a gaping net for his team-leading 8th MLS goal and his 10th in all competitions. Zusi continued to wreak havoc down the right wing, receiving a lovely chip over the top from Feilhaber, cutting past defender Benjamin Angoua and forcing Knighton into a reflex save in the 28th minute. The U.S. international would then set up Feilhaber for a pair of opportunities near halftime, but neither shot tested Knighton. The go-ahead goal resulted from a free-flowing attack on the stroke of intermission. Zusi accelerated into the final third and spread the ball wide right to Gerso, who slid a teasing cross to the far left post. Rubio was on hand to poke home and fire Sporting KC into the lead, giving Gerso his second assist of 2017 and Zusi his team-leading sixth assist of the campaign. Medranda carved out the first opportunity of the second half in the 52nd minute, intercepting a pass from defender Claude Dielna and cutting the ball back for Gerso, but the resulting shot was blocked through traffic. Rubio sealed his first career MLS brace – and Sporting KC’s victory – with 57 minutes on the clock. A skipping volley from Feilhaber caromed off the left post and bounced kindly to Rubio for the simplest of one-time finishes on the rebound. The goal was Rubio’s fourth in MLS this season and his fifth overall, having scored in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals last month. Knighton was called into action once more in the 66th minute, palming away a 25-yard thunderbolt from Zusi, before Melia made his only save of the night on a curling free kick from substitute Diego Fagundez. A day after signing midfielder Kevin Oliveira from the Swope Park Rangers, Sporting KC awarded the 21-year-old his MLS debut in the 79th minute. The playmaker created a clear-cut chance in the first minute of added time, feeding Blessing inside the box, but the diminutive Ghanaian was unable to steer his shot on frame. QUOTES Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes On the team’s performance playing up a man…

“I think we started the game off well and their goal is a fluke. We maintained our composure, we started playing and I think we started getting some really good chances. Unfortunately for them, one of their players lost it and did something that he is not supposed to do. Unfortunately for them, they lost a guy. I’ve said this all along, I think that VAR is a welcomed new technology in our sport. I think it’s important. There are too many things that happen and the referee can’t see everything. I think tonight was a difficult game for the referee but I thought he did a really good job. I say that because from what happened to [New England] in their last game, you knew they are going to come out, fight and be hard and he had to manage some difficult situations. I thought he did a really good job of doing that, kept the game calm, made a good decision on that play and our guys took care of the rest. It was good to get the second goal before the half. That was important to come in 2-1 and then the third goal was obviously the ability for us to close the game out. It helps us, keeping some of our legs going into Wednesday. So that’s where our focus is now.” Keys to the team’s offensive success tonight…

“Movement. And then the second goal was big-time from the point of view that when [Graham] Zusi makes a 60-yard run like that, it makes the defense have to make a decision. It’s not only him. You have Gerso on the right, you have [Diego] Rubio coming in on the left and you have Latif [Blessing] coming. All those different runs are making their defense have to make to make decisions and I thought we were really clinical in that situation.” On playing mostly starters tonight with the Open Cup Final on Wednesday…

“The fact that we played here tonight on Saturday and are playing here on Wednesday, there is no doubt that we can manage that from a physical perspective. I actually like the fact that we are in the rhythm to play the next game. Tonight wasn’t easy. No matter how you look at it, the final was in the back of their minds and so I thought the guys did a good job of managing this game, getting the points and now understanding that our focus and our preparation has to be on Wednesday.” Sporting KC defender Graham Zusi On the play which resulted in a Krisztian Nemeth red card…

“It was a throw-in. He was backing up into me, he touched and then threw an elbow. I went down and turned to the ref. He noticed me down and I told him that I caught an elbow and I told him to look at the replay.” On the team’s performance going up a man…

“The thing is if you go up a man, a lot of times you can become lax and change the way you are playing. We did the exact opposite. We took it up a notch. First of all, we had to come back from being a goal down. Second of all, that’s what it was going to take to break them down. When we play the way that we can, really move the ball and make runs off the ball, things are really going to be there for us to get in behind.” On the boost tonight’s win gives the team heading into Wednesday…

“It’s a win so it gives you confidence. It gets us into a little bit more of a rhythm here at home. I think that is really all you get. This is a bit different. [Wednesday] is a final. We know that the [New York] Red Bulls are going to come in here with that mentality. It’s all or nothing and we have to do the same thing.” Sporting KC defender Matt Besler On focusing on tonight’s match despite the Open Cup Final being on Wednesday…

“Leading up to the game, we say all the right things. We put our head down and approach things the right way, but we’re human. We all know what is on the horizon. Wednesday is a very big game for us. We are playing a final. Credit has to given to the group as a whole. We handled things professionally as a group tonight. We got the points we needed and now we move on.” On how the physicality of the match will affect the region process going intoWednesday…

“That is something we talked about going into the game. We talked all week long about how we wanted to fly to the ball and how we wanted to press hard. That amplified with New England’s game midweek. We were planning on going out hard form the beginning of the week, but when we saw what happened in the beginning of the week when they went down two men and had to chase the game for however long, that amplified things for us even more. We wanted to make sure we started strong because we knew they are going to be heavy-legged. And obviously, that showed.” On how the team managed the game…

“To be honest with you, I think we managed it well. I honestly think things worked out almost perfectly tonight. They had an early red so we played the majority of the game up a man. I don’t know exactly when we went up 3-1 – in the 60th minute about – so we had 30 minutes at the end where we were able to spread them out and keep the ball. I don’t think we exerted too much energy and I think that’s a good thing going into Wednesday.” On the importance of getting tonight’s win heading into the Open Cup Final…

“It was important. Again, that’s something we talked about. We hadn’t been at home in a while so we wanted to get back into a rhythm because playing at Children’s Mercy Park is a lot different than playing on the road. So we wanted to make sure we got a good one under our belt before Wednesday’s big game.” New England Revolution head coach Jay Heaps On Krisztian Nemeth’s red card in the 11th minute…

“We’ve got to give ourselves a shot, and I thought we started the game really well, brightly. We talked about being really smart and manage 15 minutes, and getting a red card just absolutely – it hurt us in a double way because we just had two of them on Wednesday night so losing a guy and being down men down for two games in a row is really difficult.” On how physically taxing it is to play two games in a week with players sent off…

“It’s physical, it’s emotional, it’s – you name it. When you have the gameon Wednesday night and then all of a sudden you score a goal and you’re feeling really good, I thought our approach to the game was going to be spot on. Even when we were down a man, some of the stuff we were doing was pretty good. Ultimately, we never even gave ourselves a real shot cause being down for 70 minutes is near impossible.” On if tonight was more frustrating than Wednesday because the players now knew the consequences of VAR…

“Yeah, obviously we talked about it and were aware of it and in the first 15 minutes it was game plan one – manage the game, which means be smart, and not get ourselves into any situations that would put us in trouble.” On rebounding against Toronto FC next weekend…

“Well obviously I think it’s important that we get ourselves rested, it’s been two long games. Get back to Boston, start game-planning, get ourselves ready. It’s going to be a tough game but something that is a must-win for us.” New England Revolution forward Kei Kamara On enduring a tough result in his return to Kansas City…

“Since I left here in 2013, I’ve been looking forward to coming back and play in this stadium, but not the kind of game I was expecting. It’s tough, it’s really tough, it’s been tough road games for us, but I appreciate every single minute and every single fan gave me so much love as they always did when I used to be here and I can’t take that away because in this game that we play, it’s very special when people show you that much love. But I really wanted – today was the game that I wanted points more than anything else because you still want to prove yourself and celebrate but it was tough for us today, so it’s really tough to get out of here without any points but it was good to be back home.” On the sides reaction going down to 10 men after being down to nine menon Wednesday…

“As a striker particularly, it was really hard because I was looking at Juan (Agudelo) in that last game when we went down and just knowing how much he was running around and I felt so bad for him and then that happened again today and I just said ‘man, it’s going to be the same thing just running around here.’ But we worked hard, we fought no matter what. Kansas City’s a good team and more when they play in this house it’s very difficult to beat them here. So going a man down, it was just a grind, we stuck in there, it was difficult, obviously we couldn’t get another goal – first good goal by Teal (Bunbury) – but it was difficult, we couldn’t pick up another one but it’s just frustrating when we get an early card like that but hey, another victim to VAR.” On physically and mentally rebounding when Toronto FC visits next weekend…

“We have to know it’s been two tough road games, but there’s one thing that we do well – it’s play well at home. So it doesn’t matter who’s coming over, they’ve been there before and we’ve shown what we can do so that’s one thing we can do – get our points at home. To go far, you’ve got to get points on the road too and that’s been hard for us this year, it’s really about just getting back East, getting home, get rested and be ready for the weekend.” New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury On the team’s reaction to the red card having just played two men downon Wednesday…

“It’s difficult, really, to put into words. Mistakes I guess happen but some things – you just know better. It was tough going down a man, especially playing away from home, especially playing in Kansas City. We know how much talent they have and we knew they were going to put us under a bunch of pressure. We were able to handle a little bit of it but inevitably they were going to break through at some point. I commend the guys for putting in all the work for 90 minutes, we didn’t let up, so I’m proud of the guys for that but moving forward now, there’s just zero excuses.” On scoring early and then being impacted by the red card…

“Going up a goal on the road, it’s huge. It should’ve been something to catalyst us to go forward but the most important thing is getting points and we dropped points tonight that are crucial for us so now it’s looking pretty tough. But we’ve got to keep grinding and now we’ve just got to stick together and see what happens.” On if it’s extra frustrating to get a VAR red card tonight after receiving two VAR red cards on Wednesday…

“It’s just frustrating, period. It’s not anything added or less, when things are frustrating, that’s what they are. They happen in this sport unfortunately but at this level we have to all be alert, be bought into something and just be ready for whatever comes our way.” On the importance of recovering this next week after the two-game road trip…

“We’ll have to recover, but there can’t be any excuses anymore. We need three points at home and probably here on out we need to win every game. So starting with TFC, we have to have a mindset of winning no matter what it takes. If guys need to get ice, get treatment, whatever it might be, we need to be ready Saturday night at home against Toronto.”