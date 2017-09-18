Single-vehicle accident sends Bennington woman hospital

A single-vehicle accident sent a Bennington woman to the hospital Saturday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 36-year-old Michelle Carter was driving southbound on K-143, near Granville Road, when the vehicle hydroplaned out of control. Carter’s driver’s side door struck the steep ditch, where the vehicle came to rest.

The accident was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 16. Carter was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with head pain and dizziness.