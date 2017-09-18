Salina Saints announces 2017-2018 schedule

The Salina Saints announced their 2017-2018 schedule yesterday at a press conference held at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Once again the Salina Saints will have 10 home games. This year they will be battling for another perfect season. They finished last season with an impressive 16-0 record.

“This year we’re gonna have some tougher competition, but we’re looking forward to it and been building up our defense to get ready” said Coach Andre Favors. The Saints have several returning starts and are adding some new, local talent too. “This is our community, our team, our success. We can’t succeed without your help and the support of local sponsors and ticket buyers.” said team owner Scott Gardner. The Salina Saints’ main goals are community partner, give back to local youth sporting organizations, to provide quality family entertainment at an affordable price. Single game tickets start at just $10. Come experience the positive energy for yourself & support your Salina Saints this year!

LIMITED SEASON TICKET OFFER: From now until September 30th only purchase 2 Salina

Saints Season Tickets get 2 free & 2 free t-shirts! To order call the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Box Office at 785-826-7200. Offers expires September 30th

.

2017-18 Salina Saints Schedule

*All home games scheduled for 7:00 pm unless noted otherwise

November

4th St. Louis, Missouri (H)

11th St. Joseph Missouri (H)

18th St. Joseph, Missouri (A)

25th Kansas City, Missouri (H)

December

16th Kansas City, Missouri (H) at 3:00 pm

23rd Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (H) Military Appreciation

30th Tulsa, Oklahoma (H)

January

6th Tulsa, Oklahoma (A)

13th Topeka, Kansas (H)

20th St. Joseph, Missouri (H)

28th Topeka, Kansas (H) at 2:00 pm

February

3rd Tulsa, Oklahoma (H)

4th Topeka, Kansas (A)

10th Tulsa, Oklahoma (A)

17th St. Joseph, Missouri (A)

24th Kansas City, Missouri (A)

25th Topeka, Kansas (A)