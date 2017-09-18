The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man arrested for making threats with baseball bat

by 1 Comment

A 42-year-old Salina man was arrested after allegedly making threats with a baseball bat.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that Floyd James Charles Yeagley showed up to a residence on the 1400 block of South 11th at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 to collect a TV that was sold against his will.

During the encounter, Yeagley allegedly threatened the resident with a baseball bat.

Police arrived and arrested Yeagley for aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. Sgt. Feldman said that the TV was not at the residences.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. wutz a man ta do…..sum dum azz taks ur tv n ya cunt do nutin bout it…………………..jus aint rite man I tell ya wut, sum dummie wanna cum oer ta my joint an taks my shizzle, ima kina dude dat”ll bus a cap up in ur azz ya big dummie.. dis worlt be gittn wurse n wurse ebby day yo shizznicle.. ima jus beein port of duh sulutian……………………………nut duh probum…….. gots ta go so bye now u puckerd fich.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *