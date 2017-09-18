Salina man arrested for making threats with baseball bat

A 42-year-old Salina man was arrested after allegedly making threats with a baseball bat.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that Floyd James Charles Yeagley showed up to a residence on the 1400 block of South 11th at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 to collect a TV that was sold against his will.

During the encounter, Yeagley allegedly threatened the resident with a baseball bat.

Police arrived and arrested Yeagley for aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. Sgt. Feldman said that the TV was not at the residences.