Police: Suspect held on $100K bond for alleged bomb threat at Kan. hotels

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of bomb threats called into hotels in Wichita on Friday.

Police arrested 63-year-old Roger L. Haynes and booked him into jail for alleged terrorism, according to Officer Charley Davidson with Wichita Police.

Haynes is being held on a $100,000 Bond, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department booking report.

The case against Haynes will be presented to the Sedgwick County District attorney’s office Tuesday.