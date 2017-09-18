The Salina Post

Police: 5 suspects arrested for central-Kansas drive-by shooting

by

HARVEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating five suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Just before 5p.m. Sunday, police were made aware of a drive by shooting near NW24th and Hoover in Harvey County, according to a social media report.

Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle led Newton police on a short chase, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lazy Creek Drive and Split Oak Drive. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were all apprehended a short time later. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Four Juveniles and one adult were taken into custody. will be interviewed by investigators with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported no injuries and did not release names of the suspects.

Comments

  2. Why should anyone have to choose a side. Thugs are thugs and should be taken care of permanently. I have been on here for years never once have I read that this person ever said anything about LEO killing a thug, The only way to stop them is a shoot between the eyes.

