Officials await autopsy result after Kan. man dies in grain elevator accident

HASKELL COUNTY —Officials are waiting for autopsy results after the death of a Kansas man in a grain elevator accident.

Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that an employee was trapped in a grain elevator at the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) facility, 1892 U.S. Highway 83 in Haskell County, according to a media release.

First responders determined that 2 ADM employees were in a grain silo trying to remove another employee who was entrapped in grain within the silo.  Efforts to remove the 25-year-old Javier Trejo, 25, Liberal, were unsuccessful.

Just after 6:00p.m. officials pronounced Trejo dead at the scene. An autopsy is going to be performed.

The Gray County Fire Department and Grant County Fire Departments assisted at the scene according to the sheriff’s department.

