Man assaulted in North Salina, jaw broken

Authorities are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man in north Salina early Saturday morning.
The 22-year-old victim walked into Salina Regional Health Center with abrasions to the left side of his face and a broken jaw. Salina Police interviewed the victim at the hospital but communication was hard because of the victim’s condition.
Police Sgt. James Feldman said that the man was walking in the 500 block of North Fifth sometime after 4 a.m. on Sept. 16 when he was assaulted by a male suspect. Authorities are not sure if a weapon was used as the case is still under investigation.
Sgt. Feldman said Police do have a possible suspect.
