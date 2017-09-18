KDOT: Highway closed due to fatal, Monday crash

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement and additional first responders are on the scene of a fatal Monday crash on U.S. 50 in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Transportation closed two miles of the road west of Emporia.

Traffic Alert: U.S. 50 westbound is closed two miles west of Emporia at mile marker 342.5 due to a fatality collision in Lyon County. — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) September 18, 2017

No additional details were released early Monday.