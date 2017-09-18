The Salina Post

KDOT: Highway closed due to fatal, Monday crash

LYON COUNTY —  Law enforcement and additional first responders are on the scene of a fatal Monday crash  on U.S. 50 in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Transportation closed two miles of the road west of Emporia.

 

 

No additional details were released early Monday.

