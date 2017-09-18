Civil Air Patrol officer reinstated after saying Kan. Rep. should ‘swing from a tree’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in the Kansas’ Civil Air Patrol who resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should “swing from a tree” has chosen not to resume participation in the volunteer organization after being cleared to do so.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Col. Linette Lahan, commander of the Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, says Jonathan Holder is “not active.”

The Civil Air Patrol conducts emergency searches. Holder had led a squadron at the based at the Kansas National Guard Armory in Emporia.

The dispute stems from a Facebook post saying that Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park ought to die for introducing what he considers an unconstitutional bill to block carrying of concealed handguns on college campuses.