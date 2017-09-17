The Salina Post

Mexican citizen sentenced for selling meth, guns to undercover Kan. police

Castillo- photo Wyandotte Co.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas City, Kan., man who sold methamphetamine and guns to undercover investigators was sentenced this week to 11.5 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Eric Castillo, 28, who is citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by a person who is not in the United States legally.

In a series of transactions monitored by investigators, Castillo sold methamphetamine for about $500 an ounce. Along with the drugs, he sold guns including rifles and handguns made by Beretta, Browning and Smith & Wesson. One of the handguns was a .380 pistol with a built-in laser.

The first transaction took place at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kansas City, Kan. Castillo offered guns for sale by asking undercover investigators if they were interested in buying some “toys.”

