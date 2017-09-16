The Salina Post

Police: Kansas man forced woman out of car, drove away

Smith- photo Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY —  Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for auto theft.

Just after 2p.m. Friday police responded to the 500 Block of SW Western in Topeka. A suspect forced a woman from her car and drove away, according to a media release.  Dispatched officers located the vehicle and suspect in the 300 Block of SW Polk.

They arrested 45-year-old Craig L. Smith for Aggravated Robbery. An investigation revealed that Smith and the woman had a prior domestic relationship.

