Saline County road work update

The following information is from Saline County Road and Bridge:

Wyman Road

Wyman Road from Water Well Road to Farrelly Road reopened Friday following completion of the placement of a multi-layer polymer concrete overlay on the deck of the bridge over West Spring Creek. The bridge is located on Wyman Road, approximately 0.5 mile north of Farrelly Road.

Lapsley Road

Lapsley Road from Ohio Street to Hopkins Road will be closed starting Monday morning (September 18th), to permit placement of a multi-layer polymer concrete overlay on the deck of the bridge over an unnamed tributary of the Smoky Hill River. The bridge is located on Lapsley Road, approximately 0.7 mile east of Ohio Street. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the sides of the bridge upon which the property lies. The only times these properties may not be accessible might be during possible critical stages of construction when it is impractical to carry on construction operations and simultaneously allow local traffic. Completion of the work on the bridge and reopening of this section of Lapsley Road is anticipated by end of Thursday, September 21st. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.

Mentor Road

Mentor Road from Cunningham Road to Niles Road will be closed starting Monday morning (September 18th), to permit placement of a multi-layer polymer concrete overlay on the deck of the bridge over West Gypsum Creek. The bridge is located on Mentor Road, approximately 0.6 mile east of Cunningham Road. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the sides of the bridge upon which the property lies. The only times these properties may not be accessible might be during possible critical stages of construction when it is impractical to carry on construction operations and simultaneously allow local traffic. Completion of the work on the bridge and reopening of this section of Mentor Road is anticipated by end of the workday on Thursday, September 21st. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.