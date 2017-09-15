PKM Steel Game of the Week: Bennington moves to 3-0 with win over St. John’s Beloit/Tipton

The Bennington Bulldogs won their third straight game of the season, taking down St. John’s Beloit/Tipton in the PKM Steel Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs put on an offensive clinic the first 12 minutes of the game. Senior running back J.J. Allen opened the game with a 50-yard touchdown run on Bennington’s first possession. Following a fumble in the backfield by the Bluejays, Allen would score again- this time off of a 20-yard touchdown pass.

The Bluejays picked up a fresh set of downs their next drive but were forced to punt the ball away. Allen extended Bennington’s lead to 22-0 with a five yard touchdown run with 1:15 left in the first quarter.

Most of the second quarter went scoreless with both defenses coming up with some big stops. Bennington had the only score of the quarter with Allen putting them in scoring position on a 15-yard run up the left side. Junior Jt Ohlson finished the drive with a two yard rush. Bennington went into the second quarter up 22-0.

It only took Allen 15 seconds to score in the second half- running the kick back for a 65-yard touchdown. A successful two point conversion extended their lead to 36.

Bennington ran in another touchdown with just under six minutes in the third. The Bluejays fired back with a 20 yard TD pass just 20 seconds later, making it a 44-6 contest.

The Bulldogs carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth, scoring again with ten seconds left in the third quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Alex Ketter started the fourth with a 48-yard run on third and 21 but the Bluejays fell short, turning the ball over on downs on Bennington’s 14. Ohlson ended the game, running in a 15-yard touchdown and cutting the night short by about eight minutes. The Bluejays dropped to 1-2 with the 56-6 loss to Bennington.