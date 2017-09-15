Pale Fire Kings to be featured at Friday Night Live

Salina Arts & Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders, announces the next Friday Night Live concert event on September 15th. Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

This week, the Friday Night Live concert will feature the Pale Fire Kings of Kansas City, MO at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15. With a melodic mixture of blues and folk, the Pale Fire Kings are perfect entertainment for an early fall evening. Thanks to a creative partnership with Feast on the Fe, this FNL event will take place in the parking lot at the Masonic Center at 336 S. Santa Fe, and concert admission is free.

The Pale Fire Kings concert is being held during an adjacent ticketed event, so please enter on the east end of the parking lot for free admission. The rain location will be inside the Masonic Center as needed.

Also occurring this Friday is a community organized event called Feast on the Fe– a celebration of local cuisine and local chefs. The event was sold out as of 9/8/17, and will be held in the Masonic Center’s parking lot adjacent to the Pale Fire Kings concert. There will be barricades, way-finding signs and volunteers to assist concert patrons who may not be attending Feast on the Fe.