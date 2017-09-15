North Salina business fire under investigation

Fire officials are investigating a fire at a North Salina business.

Fire Marshal Troy Long said that a passerby called dispatch at 12:56 p.m. after seeing flames in the front window of Virg’s Auto Repair, located at 501 East Pacific. Fire crews arrived, putting out the blaze in minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire Marshal Long said that employees did report smelling something possibly electrical in the building before the fire.

Fire Marshal Long said that he did not know the extent of the damage but the front window was broken out when crews arrived.