Friday September 15 High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

Andale 48, Mulvane 20

Andover Central 41, Abilene 14

Attica/Argonia 54, Flinthills 8

Augusta 26, Circle 0

Axtell 70, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20

BV Randolph 38, Tescott 34

Baldwin 20, Ottawa 12

Basehor-Linwood 63, KC Turner 0

Beloit 40, Salina Sacred Heart 14

Bishop Miege 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Blue Springs South, Mo. 50, Olathe North 7

Blue Springs, Mo. 42, SM West 0

Blue Valley 34, BV North 33

Bonner Springs 24, KC Piper 7

Buhler 41, Wichita Collegiate 21

Burlingame 61, Lebo 0

Burlington 40, Prairie View 26

Caldwell 56, Burden Central 6

Canton-Galva 46, Peabody-Burns 0

Central Plains 36, Otis-Bison 12

Chaparral 70, Belle Plaine 28

Cheney 47, Medicine Lodge 6

Cherryvale 47, Eureka 18

Clay Center 21, Goodland 6

Clifton-Clyde 74, Valley Falls 0

Coffeyville 61, Riverton 0

Colby 14, Hugoton 12

Columbus 54, Girard 7

Concordia 35, Chapman 14

Council Grove 42, Chase County 15

DeSoto 41, Louisburg 0

Derby 60, Maize 28

Dighton/Healy 46, Wichita County 0

Ell-Saline 28, Moundridge 14

Eudora 42, KC Sumner 6

Fort Scott 34, Chanute 13

Fredonia 28, Erie 8

Galena 41, Baxter Springs 6

Garden City 46, Wichita South 0

Greeley County 48, Rolla 0

Greenfield, Mo. 58, Marmaton Valley 20

Halstead 48, Kingman 7

Hays 20, Liberal 0

Hesston 56, Larned 35

Hodgeman County 74, Deerfield 0

Humboldt 18, Neodesha 7

Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Stafford 16

Jackson Heights 28, Oskaloosa 0

Jayhawk Linn 48, Oswego 6

Jefferson North 58, Pleasant Ridge 20

Junction City 60, Topeka West 21

KC Schlagle 30, Atchison 0

Kiowa County 48, Ashland 0

Labette County 49, Osawatomie 0

Lawrence Free State 21, Park Hill, Mo. 16

Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 24, Olathe Northwest 23

Lee’s Summit West, Mo. 49, Lawrence 35

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 28, Olathe South 15

Liberty, Mo. 34, Olathe East 13

Linn 58, Wetmore 8

Little River 56, Wakefield 12

Logan/Palco 46, Thunder Ridge 0

Maize South 58, KC Washington 0

Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0

Marion 38, Sedgwick 35

Marysville 50, Wamego 13

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 37, Horton 12

McPherson 38, Winfield 14

Minneapolis 35, Lyons 0

Mission Valley 54, West Franklin 7

Nemaha Central 30, Holton 18

Ness City 56, St. John 6

Newton 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 29

North Kansas City, Mo. 27, Leavenworth 6

Northern Heights 50, Yates Center 12

Northern Valley 48, Triplains-Brewster 0

Osage City 22, Olpe 13

Osborne 70, Lakeside 6

Paola 28, Spring Hill 6

Pawnee Heights 1, Natoma 0

Perry-Lecompton 59, Atchison County 14

Phillipsburg 41, Plainville 0

Pleasanton 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8

Rawlins County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Riley County 52, Rossville 7

Rock Creek 49, Wabaunsee 0

Rockhurst, Mo. 21, SM East 17

Royal Valley 30, Riverside 8

Rural Vista 28, Onaga 6

SM North 29, Lansing 20

Sabetha 22, Jefferson West 7, OT

Santa Fe Trail 36, Anderson County 22

Satanta 46, Ashland 0

Scott City 34, Cimarron 6

Sedan 46, Oxford 0

Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15

Silver Lake 27, St. Mary’s 20

Smoky Valley 36, Haven 6

Solomon 48, Goessel 0

South Barber 52, Burrton 0

South Central 53, Ingalls 6

Spearville 54, Minneola 8

St. Francis 50, Hill City 4

St. James Academy 17, Gardner-Edgerton 6

St. Paul 48, Frankfort 0

Sterling 41, Inman 7

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Lincoln 6

Tonganoxie 61, KC Bishop Ward 6

Topeka Seaman 17, Topeka Hayden 6

Trego 50, Quinter 0

Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7

Victoria 50, Ellinwood 0

Waverly 52, Crest 6

Webb City, Mo. 34, Pittsburg 13

Wellington 27, Rose Hill 13

Wellsville 34, Iola 13

West Elk 48, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Weskan 0

Wichita Heights 65, Dodge City 0

Winnetonka, Mo. 7, SM South 0

