Crimestoppers: Salina weekend homicide

Salina Police are asking for information regarding Sunday’s homicide investigation for this week’s Crimestoppers.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of Seneca in reference to a deceased person in a vehicle at approximately 10:12 a.m. on Sept. 10. “Upon arrival, they found a silver colored 2003 Lincoln Town Car parked in the driveway. Inside the vehicle was a deceased person identified as Raul Lopez-Vargas, 52, of Solomon, Kansas. The death has been classified as a homicide,” the department said.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.