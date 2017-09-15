Crews work through the night on Reno County Fire

RENO COUNTY — Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire at Sonoco the packaging firm at 100 South Halstead Street in Hutchinson.

Just after 1p.m. Thursday, Fire crews responding to the fire in an outside recycling area on the south side of the Sonoco structure, according to a media release.

Strong southerly winds quickly fanned the fire through the paper and cardboard, which quickly spread to the building and cardboard pile north of the building.

In addition, crews had to contain spot fires that were igniting grass north of Sherman Street.

The deep-seated fires quickly created many challenges for firefighters. Those challenges included fighting fires in multiple locations, water supply, and high heat condition. Fire crews continued to monitor hot spots through the night.

Heavy equipment was utilized to assist in breaking up the tightly packed material.

Officials reported no injuries.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by Reno County EMS, South Hutchinson Mobile Incident Command Unit, Reno County Sheriff’s mobile lighting unit, and Sonoco employees.