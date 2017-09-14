William “Bill” A. Gillis, 83, of Salina, KS and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at Smoky Hill Health & Rehabilitation in Salina. He was a retired batch plant operator at Johns Manville, McPherson.

Bill was born on April 4, 1934, in Burns, KS, the son of Kenneth Arthur and Bessie Maria (Lamb) Gillis. He graduated from McPherson High School. Bill was united in marriage to Yvonne F. Winters on December 20, 1969, in Salina, KS. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2011.

He volunteered at McPherson County Food Bank and McPherson Senior Center.

Survivors include: his son, Kerry (Cheri) Gillis of Salina, KS; two grandchildren, Lenae Gillis and Ryan Gillis, both of Salina, KS; sister, Betty Becker of Boulder, CO; brother-in-law, Larry Jo (Mary Ann) Winters of Liberty, MO; and sisters-in-law, Debbie (Wyley) Seals of Dallas, TX and Judy Galindo of Indian Land, SC.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; and brother, Larry Gillis.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 21, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 22, at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Food Bank or McPherson Senior Center in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.