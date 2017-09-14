Viola M. Richards, 87, passed away on September 13, 2017 in Ellsworth. She was born on September 18, 1929 in Ellsworth to Henry and Laura (Haase) Pflughoeft. She married Ermon Richards, Jr. on March 6, 1950.

Vi was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ellsworth and past commander of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 Ladies’ Auxiliary. She worked at the Ellsworth Good Samaritan Home, ElKan, and ran Richards Cleaners for 30 years. She loved to play pinochle with her family, play bingo, and go gambling. She loved to stitch and crochet.

Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Ermon; infant son, James; sisters, Elva Shute, Irene Orsak, and Verona Reinert; three brothers, Raymond Pflughoeft, Kenneth Pflughoeft, and LeRoy Pflughoeft. She is survived by her son, Randy (Carla) of Hoisington; granddaughter, Laura; grandsons, Michael (Julie) and Dylan; and great granddaughter, Myah.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with family present 6-7 p.m.

Graveside funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post 174 Ladies’ Auxiliary, or the Good Samaritan Society all of Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.