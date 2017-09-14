USGS reports 3rd earthquake this week in Kansas

HARPER COUNTY — A second earthquake in two days shook Kansas Thursday. The quake measured a magnate 2.8 and was centered approximately 5 miles south of the Kingman County community of Spivey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the third quake in Kansas this week. The UUSGS reported a magnitude 3.2 quake centered approximately 4 miles northeast of Harper at 11:14p.m. Wednesday night

A quake at 10:15a.m. Sunday measured 2.3 and was centered near Argonia in Sumner County.

The USGS also reported quakes in Harper and Sedgwick County earlier in September.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.