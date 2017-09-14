Sheriff’s Office to conduct saturation patrol

Local law enforcement will be increased on Friday, September 15, 2017 into the early morning hours of Saturday, September 16, 2017, as Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies work a DUI saturation patrol in an effort to decrease the amount of intoxicated drivers on the streets.

Deputies on patrol will look for people driving too slowly, crossing center lines and running red lights, in addition to other signs that indicate intoxicated driving. If deputies stop a vehicle for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, they may take further action if the driver has the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his or her breath, if eyes are bloodshot or if speech is slurred.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a pre-designated area with roving sheriff’s deputies who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speeding, safety belt and other alcohol-related violations.