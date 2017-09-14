Salina Area United Way campaign kickoff event

Salina Area United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, September 19th 7:00AM – 9:00AM at the new Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center, 3320 S. 9th Street, Salina KS.

The theme for the 2017/18 Salina Area United Way Community Fundraising Campaign is “Small Acts – Big Impact”.

Jake Wise, Vice President, Capitol Federal is co-chair for the committee. When asked why the kickoff is so important he responded, “The kickoff for the United Way campaign every year is a reminder of the impacts we made and what we hope to achieve in the future. This year’s theme is about ‘Small Acts’ and how they make ‘Big Impacts’. Whether it is your donation or your volunteer effort, those small acts have huge impacts on our community.”

The event will include a video, an update from the Executive Director, and presentation of the 2nd Annual Nancy Klostermeyer Volunteer Award. A hot breakfast of fresh scrambled eggs, smoked bacon and country sausage along with breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, juice and coffee will be served.

The cost to attend is $15 per person, which helps pay for the event.

A unique collaboration of “small acts” will be unveiled to reveal a “big impact”. Be sure to attend this year’s kickoff event and see the masterpiece come together.

To purchase tickets text 17KICKOFF to 41444, or log on to www.unitedwaysalina.org and click GIVE. You may also mail your check to: Salina Area United Way, 210 E. Walnut, #100, Salina, KS 67401 or pay at the door.