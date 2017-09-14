Richard Wiebe, 93, from Whitewater, went to be with the Lord Sunday (Sept. 10, 2017). Richard lived on the farm in rural Whitewater his entire life. He accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a member of Emmaus Church. Richard was happily married to Margaret (Neufeld) of Inman for 66 years and God blessed them with seven children.

Richard loved people and serving and encouraging them in whatever way he could. At Emmaus, he served as Sunday School superintendent and for many years on the church board. He taught Sunday School and especially loved that ministry. He taught a Children’s Bible Study near Potwin and in later years he led a Bible Study at Wheat State Manor. He sang in a quartet for 50 years along with Milton Guhr, Edgar Thiessen, and Willard Thiessen. This quartet gave programs at rest homes, jails, and other churches. He also enjoyed serving on the board at Berean Academy.

Richard loved his family and had no greater desire than that they walk with the Lord. He led by example and the truths of the Bible were taught in the home. He was very supportive of his children’s activities and attended many concerts, ballgames, recitals, etc. He sensed when they needed encouragement and readily gave it through a word or phone call. He had his regular spot at the Berean basketball games and would faithfully attend to watch his children and then later his grandchildren play.

Richard was preceded in death by four brothers, Alfred, Ed, Waldimar, and Bill Wiebe, three sisters, Hilda Regier, Emilie Busenitz, and Esther Busenitz, two grandsons, Caleb Neal and Kameron Wiebe, and one grand-son-in law, Chris Harder. Those who cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret, children Marjorie and Don Price of Missouri, Cecil and Jacque Wiebe of Burns, Lyle and Lenora Wiebe of Whitewater, Lewis and Jenny Wiebe of Whitewater, Winnie and Ed Neal of Texas, Wanita and Russ Busenitz of Peabody, and Marlys and Steve Unruh of Newton, 30 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, sister Gladys Wiebe, sister-in-law Arlene Wiebe, and brother-in-law Cornie Neufeld.