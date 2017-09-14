Richard “Dick” F. Brann, 82, of Salina, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017. He was born July 15, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Reese and Catherine (Hoy) Brann.

He worked for B&S Saw and Tool Service as a sales associate for 31 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reese and Catherine Brann; his son, William Shane Brann; and his sister, Virginia Wjick.

Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Catherine L. Brann; his daughters, Cynthia K. Lanham and husband Terry of Hutchinson, Debra Salada and Brenda Lee Allison, both of Salina and Jodi Ritten and husband Dave of Salina; sons, Jerry Bergman and wife Jan of Salina and Lonnie Bergman and wife Lil of Assaria; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Per Richard’s request, cremation was chosen and there will be no memorial service.

Memorials may made out to the family in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, KS. 67402-2322.