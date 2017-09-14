Police: Kansas man jailed after chase in stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for theft of a vehicle.

Just before 7p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near 10th and SE Golden Avenue in Topeka, according to a media release.

The driver, identified as Brandon King, 25, refused to stop and drove the vehicle south on Golden to 21st where the intersection comes to a T-intersection. He lost control of the vehicle. It jumped the curb, struck a power pole and slid into the ditch.

Police arrested King. They released the three other occupants. One was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

Police booked King into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections of charges related to the incident.