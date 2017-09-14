PKM Steel Game of the Week: Bluejays head to Bennington

The Bluejays look to bounce back from at 48-0 loss at Osborne last Friday, traveling to Bennington tomorrow to take on the 2-0 Bulldogs.

St. John’s/Tipton Catholic opened their season in front of the home crowd with a 28-12 win against Chase. The Bluejays held the Kats scoreless until the fourth quarter. Senior Ty Brummer led the team in total offense with 112 rushing yards for two touchdowns and 44 yards receiving for one touchdown.

They would travel to Osborne for their first road game, taking on a strong Bulldog football team. The Bulldogs put up 40 points in the first quarter and their final eight in the second. The second half went scoreless and the Bluejays dropped to 1-1.

The Bennington Bulldogs enter tomorrow’s contest with a 2-0 record with dominating wins over Herington and Little River.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bennington.