Leonard F. Smith, 84 of Marion, passed September 10, 2017 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion. Leonard was born May 7, 1933 in Antelope, Kansas to Merle and Emma (Sampson) Smith. Leonard graduated from Marion High School. Leonard joined the US Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in May of 1956. Leonard was employed by the Kansas Department of Transportation for KDOT for over 40 years. He and Eva R. Robinson Smith were married on June 20, 1959 at the Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls, KS, and to this union there were 5 children.

Leonard is survived by his wife Eva of the home; sons Robert Smith of Pratt, Daryl (Brenda) of Marion and Donald (Susan) of Silver Lake; daughters Tamara (Kevin) Jones of Ottawa and Suzanne (Randy) Kunc of Council Grove; grandchildren Nathan Smith, Bobbi Sue Johanson, Stetson Smith, Kailey Smith, EJ Johns, Waylon Johns, Cassandra Harris, Nick Kunc, Justin Kunc, Mikayla Smith and Triston Smith and great-grandchildren Gus, Grace, Jasper, Braylon, Caul, Tucker, Eli, Easton, Cole, Jossie, Issabella and Emma; sister Loretta Keazer of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Carolyn and Beatrice and granddaughter Nichole Johns.