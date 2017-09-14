The Salina Post

Kansas man with 20 convictions jailed again for burglary

VANDEVELDE-photo Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY —  Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for multiple burglaries.

On Tuesday, the Holton Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curt Vandevelde 45, of St. Mary’s, Kansas, attempting to sell stolen property, according to a media release.

Vandevelde is being held on suspicion of multiple Jackson County Burglaries.  Items believed to have been taken from residences in Jackson County were recovered from a stolen vehicle Vandevelde was driving.

Vandevelde is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $50,000.00.

Vandevelde has almost 2-dozen previous convictions for forgery, theft and burglary in Shawnee, Riley, Osage and Jackson, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

