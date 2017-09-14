The Salina Post

Burglar take electronics, clothing and toilet paper

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in North Salina.

Sometime between 1:45 and 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, a home on the 300 block of North Penn was burglarized. The 40-year-old resident told police that he may have left the front door unlocked.

Items reported stolen included a 46-inch television, Google Chromecast, Samsung DVD/Blu-Ray player, wireless router, miscellaneous clothing, two laundry baskets, hand tools and toilet paper.

The total loss was estimated at $2,000.

