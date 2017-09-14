Bonnie June Stratton, 93, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 1:55 p.m., Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 peacefully, at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas.

Bonnie was born in Hoisington, Kansas on February 4, 1924, a daughter of Ruby Emma (Sherrill) and Wilbur John Humphrey.

Bonnie attended the Hoisington grade schools, Junior High School and graduated from Hoisington High School, Hoisington, Kansas in 1942. She then attended Brown Mackie College, Salina, Kansas.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church McPherson, Kansas where she served her church through the years in many capacities.

Bonnie was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She also worked for Safeway Grocery, was owner, operator, secretary along with her husband Edgar in the Stratton Ditching Service. She later became the secretary for McPherson Custom Products, Inc. for 20 years. She also worked for McInteer, Jukes, and Kennedy, Montgomery Wards, The Gallery, and McPherson County Courthouse through the years.

Bonnie was an active member of V.F.W. Post 2715 Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 24 Ladies Auxiliary, the McPherson Bowling League.

Bonnie June Humphrey was united in marriage to Edgar Allen Stratton on January 17, 1946 at McPherson, Kansas. They established their first home together in McPherson where Edgar was the owner and operator of Stratton Ditching Service. The young couple were blessed with the birth of a daughter, Nancy.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ward and her husband Douglas, of Galva, Kansas; her grandchildren, Alison Peavy and her husband Chase, of Smolan, Kansas and Nicholas Ward and his wife Amanda, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; her great-grandchildren, Owen Peavy, of Smolan, Kansas and Brielynn Ward, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; her sister, Beth Ummell and her husband Kenneth, of Hoisington, Kansas; other relatives and a host of friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Edgar Stratton; and sisters, Betty A. Mogavero and Alberta Spaeny.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

Graveside service will be held at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15th, 2017 with Reverend Karen Rice-Ratzalff & Reverend Harold Nelson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or McPherson County Humane Society and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.