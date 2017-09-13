The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police: Bodies found in vehicles at Kansas City Airport, near mall

by Leave a Comment

Police on the scene Tuesday night-photo courtesy KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found a person dead inside a vehicle parked at Kansas City International Airport and another body in a vehicle near a shopping mall about 25 miles to the south.

Police said in a news release that the first body was discovered around 8 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call about a foul order coming from a vehicle in an airport parking lot. The gender and race of the person inside the vehicle wasn’t immediately known.

About 30 minutes later, officers found the body of a woman while responding to a parking lot that is a block north of Ward Parkway Center.

Police are investigating both deaths and say the medical examiner will determine how the two people died. No other information was immediately released.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *