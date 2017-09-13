North Street to close from Cunningham to Niles

North Street from Cunningham Road to Niles Road will be closed to through traffic starting tomorrow morning to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to replace two existing deteriorated cross road culvert pipes with new corrugated metal pipes. One site is located 0.2 mile east of Cunningham Road and the other is 0.2 mile west of Niles Road. Work is anticipated to be completed and North Street reopened by the end of the afternoon on Thursday, September 21st.

The pipes will be replaced one at a time so owners of land along North Street between Cunningham Road and Niles Road will still be permitted to access their properties but only from the side of each work zone upon which their property lies.