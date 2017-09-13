Lakewood Middle School evacuated, bathroom fire extinguished

A small fire that was started in the bathroom led to the evacuation of Lakewood Middle School this morning.

Jennifer Bradford-Vernon, USD 305 public information director, said that students and faculty evacuated the school at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday for a fire alarm. “The alarm was due to smoke from a small fire started in a bathroom that was quickly extinguished,” she said.

Students and faculty waited outdoors for about an hour as crews extinguished the fire and aired out the building. There were no injuries and no significant damage to the building was reported.

Bradford-Vernon said that the incident is under investigation. The rest of the school day will resume as scheduled as investigators determined that the fire was not electrical or caused by anything defective in the building.

“As always, student and staff safety is of primary importance,” Bradford-Vernon said.