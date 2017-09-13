The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Gypsum Valley Road to reopen today

by

Gypsum Valley Road from the Saline/Ottawa County Line to Humbargar Road will be reopened to through traffic late this afternoon following completion of the replacement of an existing deteriorated cross road culvert with a new corrugated metal pipe by a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew.

