Gypsum Valley Road to reopen today

Gypsum Valley Road from the Saline/Ottawa County Line to Humbargar Road will be reopened to through traffic late this afternoon following completion of the replacement of an existing deteriorated cross road culvert with a new corrugated metal pipe by a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew.
